Coptic Orthodox Church seeks funds for roof

Members of a Christchurch church are asking Cantabrians for help in getting their rebuild back on track.

The Coptic Orthodox Church of Egypt lost their place of worship when it was destroyed in the September 2010 earthquake.

About 60 families in the parish have been using a temporary site next to Nunweek Park in the suburb of Harewood for services while their church is constructed.

However, rising construction costs have stalled the expensive rebuild.

Father Barsom Ibrahim at the new church site. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A priest at the church, Father Barsom Ibrahim, says they were keen to build something "beautiful for the city of Christchurch" but urgently need $500,000 to install a roof.

A total of $3 million is needed to finishing the entire project before services can be held.

Supporters can donate through an online Givealittle page, with funds going towards completing the church building.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air