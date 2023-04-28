Hornby Hub target of ram raid

Christchurch mall the Hornby Hub mall has been the target of an early-morning ram raid.

Police say they were called by on-site staff to the shopping complex in Main South Rd, in the suburb of Hornby, about 4.30am today.

Two people in a stolen car were seen to drive through one set of doors and exit the other end in the attack.

There's been significant damage done to stores at the Hornby Hub after an early-morning ram raid. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

A number of stores were targeted inside the mall.

Significant damage was done to the two main southern and northern sets of doors.

Less than an hour later, police say they were called to a shop in Lincoln Rd, in the suburb of Addington, which was also burgled.

Hornby Hub remains closed as police carry out forensic work.

- By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air