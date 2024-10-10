'It came back to haunt me the next morning': Amateur food critic puts taste buds to the test

Would you like to know what Coca-Cola-flavoured Oreo cookies taste like?

Amateur food critic Alan Parsons, known as 'Big AL', has tried them - and he's gaining a strong following in Christchurch with his good and bad food and drink reviews.

The fan of convenience food regularly posts his opinions online. His Facebook page boasts more than 6500 followers, which he has gathered over the last four years.

"I actually trained as a chef, so I know a little bit about food," Parsons says.

"But, yeah, I don't really claim to be a professional in any sense. I'm just an amateur food reviewer."

The security guard admits his tastes are pretty down to earth and he generally likes most of what he tries.

"I'm quite harsh in my reviews. If I can take points off, I do. So it's not very often they get a perfect score."

A recent review left a bad taste in Big AL's mouth - Coca-Cola flavoured Oreo cookies. Photo: Geoff Sloan

One recent encounter that didn't hit the spot was his review of the Coca-Cola-flavoured Oreo cookies.

Big Al gave them a lowly three out of 10, as the limited edition cookies left a bad taste in his mouth.

"It's not a very nice flavour. The cola flavour is more subtle in the taste than it is in the smell."

His opinions aren't always shared by all of his followers, but Al says they do appreciate his honesty.

"I don't sugarcoat anything. I don't just rave about every place and every place gets 10 out of 10. If something is bad about the food, I'll say so."

He insists he doesn't do the reviews to make money, although sometimes he gets the odd bonus of free food.

"I had just reviewed a couple of pies (at a Christchurch bakery) and went to get a sausage roll, because I really like sausage rolls.

"The guy comes running from out the back. You're big Al? Yeah, that's me, and he got me another sausage roll and stuck it on the counter for free."

Some of his followers are keen to suggest products to taste test or challenges to tackle. And sometimes they don't agree with him.

"I reviewed on camera Carolina Reaper chilli.

"I was challenged to go five minutes without any milk or ice cream.

"I don't think I lasted five seconds.

"That was hot, and believe me, it came back to haunt me the next morning."

He plans to continue running Big AL's Food Reviews, checking out local eateries and snacks. And vows to continue keeping Christchurch food outlets on their toes.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air