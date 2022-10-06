'Look what we built': Big show for model train enthusiasts

Three years since their last show, Canterbury model train enthusiasts have finally been able to put their latest creations on display.

Locked away during the Covid pandemic, the model-makers were able to fully indulge in their creative passion, the results of which finally came to light over the weekend at the Big Model Train Show.

Enthusiastic hobbyist and show organiser, Brian Stevenson, says a lot can be learned from model-making.

The increasing use of digital technology has led to an explosion of interest in the hobby, which was reflected by the high quality of the models on display at the busy two-day event in Cowles Stadium.

“It's been the biggest growth hobby during lockdown worldwide,” said Stevenson.

The Big Model Train Show at Cowles Stadium. Photo: John Spurdle

- By John Spurdle- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air