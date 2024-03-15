Massive mural 'lifts your spirit' for a good cause

Rānui House's tan-coloured wall in central Christchurch has been transformed into a 12m colourful art installation.

Christchurch artist Kyla K donated her time to the wall project on the corner of Cashel St and Cambridge Tce - and has received many positive comments about it.

"I've always been a colourful person, and I sort of live and embody the colour that I put on the walls.

"I think colour makes you feel a certain way and it definitely lifts your spirit."

She said the mural depicts a range of characters, most of whom are inspired by real-life people running and moving in unique ways.

Kyla K's mural of Josh outside Rānui House. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"This one here is Josh (Komen) who's an ambassador for Rānui House, he's running.

"And his story is just inspirational, what he's overcome and how he lives his life."

Bone Marrow Cancer Trust chief executive Mandy Kennedy said each year the 26-apartment complex provides a home away from home for patients and their families who travel to Christchurch for life-saving medical treatment.

"Generally it's a little over 11 or 1200 patients and their families, over 8000 bed nights," Kennedy said.

The trust is the official partner charity for next month's Christchurch Marathon.

"We are on the race track, as I call it," Kennedy said.

"Rānui House will have an aid station involvement as well.

"We've got volunteers supporting us so, all in all, it is a fabulous community event."

Runners are encouraged to Run for Rānui House with more than $26,000 raised already.

Kennedy said they unfortunately had to decline beds for 600 families last year.

But some funds from the marathon will go towards the opening of a new complex later this year to help fill the need.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air