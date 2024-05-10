Record number of graduates march through central city

More than 1000 students donned their caps and gowns for a parade through central Christchurch on Friday to mark their graduation from Lincoln University.

This was the highest number of graduates ever seen in the university's 146-year history.

Thirty-five per cent more students graduated this year than last year when 753 qualifications were handed out.

Lincoln University students march along Oxford Tce on their way to the town hall. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The rise was attributed to strong growth in agriculture-based studies which has helped drive up the enrolment numbers.

The number of students enrolled at Lincoln was up by 20 per cent on last year.

Proud relatives and friends were on hand to celebrate with their loved ones and watch the graduation ceremonies at the Christchurch Town Hall.

Lincoln University graduates in central Christchurch on Friday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The graduations were moved to the town hall while the university's post-quake campus rebuild takes place.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air