Turtle rescuer calls for better education

A Christchurch woman who takes in abandoned turtles is calling for would-be owners to educate themselves before buying the reptiles online.

She says there's a lot of misinformation for buyers, with some breeders even sending turtles by post across the country.

For more than 15 years, Christchurch woman Donna Moot has rescued hundreds of sick, injured or abandoned turtles in the Canterbury region.

"People find them and sometimes they're surrendered and they come here until I can get them rehabilitated and rehomed."

Moot runs self-funded Turtle Rescue and Rehoming out of her Somerfield house which is currently home to about 75 turtles.

"All the food, all the equipment I pay for myself. I'm very fortunate here that the Canterbury SPCA, they will support me with the stray turtles, so they'll help with vet bills for that," she said.

Donna Mott with turtle Turbo. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Over winter, she can spend up to $1000 a month on electricity alone, just to run and heat the myriad water tank habitats throughout her home.

The colder weather means some turtles aren't strong enough to hibernate outside through winter and have to be brought indoors.

Moot believes turtles make great pets, but warned against misinformation from online sellers.

"I get a lot of turtles that have been bought on Trade Me. Unfortunately, many of them have significant shell injuries, deformities and are quite unwell because they've been given misinformation about how to actually care for them."

Moot said people often don't realise that turtles have a lifespan of more than 50 years, meaning it's a long-term commitment.

She's keen to share her love for the reptiles, adopting the turtles out to new homes for a token donation.

"I have an adoption fee of a minimum donation of $20 which isn't very much, but I expect that the person can show me that they've got the correct set up, so they may have to fork out quite a bit of money for that."

But she admits a big part of her work is supporting and educating new turtle owners.

"It's often easier for them when they know how big the tank has to be, how often to change the water, then they don't have all that stress and worry.

"I love educating people to look after their own turtles and keep them themselves because I don't need any more."

She insisted the shelled creatures were worth putting in the effort for, and hoped improved education would help reduce the number of abandoned turtles rescued each year.

For information or donations, go to: www.turtlerescue.co.nz

- By Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air