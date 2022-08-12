Undie run puts the fun into fundraising

Joe Cooke agreed it was a little bit crazy to run and skateboard 30km in his undies.

But the superhuman effort along Portobello Rd on a freezing cold and snowing Dunedin day last Sunday was worth it because he managed to raise more than $1000 for New Zealand mental health and cancer charities.

It certainly caused a spectacle for many drivers in Portobello Rd and caught the eye of hundreds more on social media - most of them thinking, "What the ... ?"

Despite nearly freezing his bits off, he enjoyed the exposure, he said.

"I wore my rugby club budgie smugglers because I thought it would be a bit of a laugh and a challenge.

"Lots of other people did Dry July. I just felt like I should do something different, which was an undie run from Harington Point to Dunedin Rugby Club.

"I got quite a few funny looks, toots and waves," he said.

Joe Cooke ran 30km along Portobello Rd in freezing temperatures last Sunday to raise money for mental health and cancer organisations. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"I didn’t realise it was going to be so cold that day, though."

Mr Cooke said he chose to raise money for mental health and cancer because he knew people who had battled with the issues and wanted to do something to help.

Sadly for some, it appears his exposed form of fundraising was a one-off.

"I would consider doing it again — maybe in the summer.

"But I’ll probably do something completely different.

"I feel like I’ve sort of ticked that box in terms of the challenge I set myself."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz