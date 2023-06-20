World's second-oldest model yacht club celebrates anniversary

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One-hundred-and-twenty-five years old and still going, the Christchurch Model Yacht club recently held a celebration to mark its milestone anniversary.
Recognised as the second-oldest model yacht club in the world, it began its life in 1898, after a group of Christchurch businessmen decided to engage in the hobby.
“You know, it's one thing to keep a club going for 10 years, but for 125 years, it’s a pretty special day for us.” said Al Ross, the club’s secretary.
Ross says model yacht racing is a great sport for retired sailors.
Despite the rather dull conditions and occasional rain on the day, the model yachties were able to get in a race or two to celebrate the occasion.
Phil Mauger, the mayor of Christchurch was on hand to congratulate the crew, and to unveil the newly installed commemorative plaque.
- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund