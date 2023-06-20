World's second-oldest model yacht club celebrates anniversary

One-hundred-and-twenty-five years old and still going, the Christchurch Model Yacht club recently held a celebration to mark its milestone anniversary.

Recognised as the second-oldest model yacht club in the world, it began its life in 1898, after a group of Christchurch businessmen decided to engage in the hobby.

“You know, it's one thing to keep a club going for 10 years, but for 125 years, it’s a pretty special day for us.” said Al Ross, the club’s secretary.

Ross says model yacht racing is a great sport for retired sailors.

Photo: John Spurdle

"About half of the club members are retired sailors and they get the same satisfaction out of racing these quite high-tech model yachts on the lake that one gets racing a real yacht out on the harbour - but without the freezing cold, bruises and the hassle of setting up and picking up and so on associated with getting out on the water.”

Despite the rather dull conditions and occasional rain on the day, the model yachties were able to get in a race or two to celebrate the occasion.

Phil Mauger, the mayor of Christchurch was on hand to congratulate the crew, and to unveil the newly installed commemorative plaque.

- John Spurdle, Public Interest Journalism Fund