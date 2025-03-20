Cashmere eyes Maadi glory after breakthrough season

Cashmere High’s girls under 17 coxed quad with their medals after the South Island secondary schools championships. From left: Charlotte Clatworthy, Eliza O’Meagher, Thea Murdie, Mille Brooks and Zoe Clarke. PHOTO: ELIZABETH INGLIS PHOTOGRAPHY

Cashmere High School is heading into next week’s Maadi Regatta at Lake Karapiro in Cambridge with confidence after delivering its best-ever performance at the South Island secondary school championships.

The school won four golds at the championships – their best result.

Rowing co-ordinator Adrian Riepen said the regatta will be the perfect way to cap off an impressive season.

“When you start training in September and do all the hard training over summer, then you build through the regattas and then you get that kind of success at South Islands, everyone’s just counting down now (to Maadi),” he said.

“It (the South Island champs) is dubbed as a dress rehearsal before the Maadi so it’s a nice indicator as to where the squad is at.

“If you get a bit of success and some tough racing then it really instils a lot of confidence in the rowers and they can go into the regatta feeling quite good about themselves.”

Adrian Riepen expects the girls under 17 quad to be contenders at the Maadi regatta. From left: Eliza O'Meagher (coxswain), Charlotte Clatworthy, Zoe Clarke, Millie Brooks, Thea Murdie. PHOTO: ELIZABETH INGLIS PHOTOGRAPH

Cashmere’s top hopes for Maadi will likely be the same crews that won South Island titles – the girls’ under-17 and under-18 quad sculls, the girls’ under-15 double sculls, and Eleri Clare in the girls’ under-17 single sculls.

“When you line up in the heats or the finals and the other crews look left and they see Cashmere High School, I think they’ll know they’re the South Island champions,” Riepen said.

“So there’ll be a bit of expectation that they’re going to be quick.”

Cashmere has rapidly climbed the ranks in high school rowing and was the third-best Canterbury school at the South Island champs, trailing only St Bede’s and St Margaret’s.

“Each year it just seems to go better than before,” Riepen said. “You wrap up with prizegiving after Maadi at the end of each season, and you’re just blown away by what these kids have achieved.

“You also finish up by saying, ‘surely we can’t top this’, and then they just do it.”

The Maadi Regatta runs from Monday to Saturday.