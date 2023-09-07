First time finals for Christchurch college hockey sides

St Andrew’s College won silver at the Federation Cup. Photo: CMGSport

St Andrew’s and St Bede’s colleges made the Federation and Rankin Cup hockey finals respectively for the first time.

The finals capped off impressive seasons for both sides, despite their unsuccessful bids to secure inaugural titles.

St Andrew’s, who also made the Canterbury premier girls final for the first time this season, were beaten 3-0 in the Federation Cup final by St Cuthbert’s College in a penalty shootout at Nga Puna Wai on Saturday.

The game finished 1-1 at the end of regular time.

It was St Andrew’s only loss of the tournament, which saw them concede just seven goals in the same number of games.

Meanwhile, Canterbury secondary school champions St Bede’s progressed for the first time to the Rankin Cup round of 16 in Wellington following two draws and a win.

St Bede College’s men finished second at the Rankin Cup. . Photo: CMGSport

It only got better from there for St Bede’s. After defeating John McGlashan College 3-0, they breezed through their quarter-final with a dominant 5-0 win over Wellington College.

A thrilling 4-3 victory after a penalty shootout against rivals Christchurch Boys’ High meant St Bede’s qualified for the final against Timaru Boys’ High.

St Bede’s were beaten 2-0, finishing as silver medallists.

CBHS (fourth) and Christ’s College (seventh) also managed to finish in the top 10.

At the Federation Cup, defending champions Christchurch Girls’ High finished fourth, Villa Maria College beat Rangi Ruru to come fifth, St Margaret’s College finished seventh and Lincoln High recorded their highest ever placing in ninth.