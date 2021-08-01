Olympic bronze for Valerie Adams

New Zealand's Dame Valerie Adams has won bronze in the shot put final at the Tokyo Games.

China's Gong Lijiao won the gold with a throw of 20.58 metres - a personal best - to beat a stacked field under blistering conditions at Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

Raven Saunders (19.79 metres) of the United States picked up silver.

Adams, who won gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and in London in 2012, threw 19.62 metres for third place.

It is the 36-year-old's fourth medal in five Olympic Games. She won a silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Dame Valerie with a photo of her children, daughter Kimoana and son Kepaleli. Photo: Reuters

Fellow Kiwi and 2018 junior world champion Maddison-Lee Wesche (22) finished in sixth, with a personal best throw of 18.98 metres.

Gong, the winner of 2017 and 2019 World Athletics Championships, showed no loss of form as she came in to Tokyo and picked up her first-ever Olympic gold in her fourth Games.

The top-ranked 32-year-old, who previously won silver in London and bronze in Beijing but missed out on the podium in Rio de Janeiro, let out a roar as she retained her claim as the sport's best.

