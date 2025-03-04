Husband pleads not guilty to wife's murder

Robert White is accused of murdering his wife Karen. Photo: Facebook

The husband of an Invercargill woman found dead at Lake Hāwea last year has formally pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Karen Gaylene White, 60, died at her Lake Hāwea property on 8 March 2024.

In November, eight months after her death, police launched a homicide investigation.

Last month, police charged Robert Joseph White with her murder.

The 61-year-old appeared in the High Court at Christchurch via audio-visual link this morning.

White entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge through his lawyer Ron Mansfield KC.

Justice Dunningham remanded him on bail.

White's death was initially treated as unexplained while officers worked to establish what had happened before her death.

In December, police said White was the victim of a significant assault and they believed people in the Lake Hāwea area had important information.

Robert White's trial is set down for six weeks and will start in April 2027.