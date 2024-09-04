South Island athletes win medals on the track at Paralympics

Anna Grimaldi celebrates after her bronze medal win in Paris. Photo: Reuters

A day after Christchurch athlete Will Stedman won silver in the 400m, Dunedin’s Anna Grimaldi has claimed bronze on the track at the Paralympics.

Grimaldi finished the T47 100m with a personal best time of 12.20sec to set an Oceania record at the Stade de France on Wednesday morning.

She lowered the 12.23sec record she set in the heats last night (NZ time).

It comes after Christchurch-based athlete Will Stedman won a silver medal in the men's 400m T36 final.

Competing a little under 16 hours after finishing fourth in the long jump, 24-year-old Stedman produced an outstanding display to record a national record time of 52.92 behind defending champion James Turner of Australia who set a world record mark of 51.54.

It was the fifth Paralympic Games medal of Stedman's career and his third successive Paralympic Games medal in the men's 400m T36 after winning bronze at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 games.

Stedman will compete in the men's 100m T36 on Saturday. But first he said he would celebrate yesterday by eating some ice cream in the village and then resting up ahead of his final event at Paris 2024.

"I'm really looking forward to the 100m. I'm in really good shape, we'll give it a go and then see what happens."

Stedman told RNZ's Morning Report he was definitely aiming to get to his sixth games in Los Angeles in 2028.

"I think there's a lot of room to go, especially in the long jump, I think there's a lot of technical changes and perfection I can do.

"Obviously the 400, I think there's a lot of gains to be made there, today I ran a PB but I wasn't that fresh, and so, I'm actually really excited for the next four years," he said.

He was happy with how he went in the 400m final.

"I got out well and felt pretty strong, I kind of hit the wall at 50m to go but managed to keep going across the line for the medal which was great."

Will Stedman won a silver medal in the Men's 400m T36 final. Photo: Getty Images

Stedman said cerebral palsy affected his coordination and he almost tripped a couple of times in the last 50m.

"There were a few close calls there... I was really glad to get across the line for that silver medal."

The Parisian crowds provided a great atmosphere to compete in, he said.

"The crowd is big, but also really gets into it, they really kind of participate... today in the 400 the noise was so loud, it's so cool, it's such a good atmosphere to be competing in."

For Grimaldi, her bronze was the two-time Paralympian long jump champion’s first medal on the track at the Paralympics.

Ecuador's Kiara Rodriguez won gold in 12.04sec and Brittini Mason, of the United States of America, won silver in 12.10sec.

Grimaldi won back-to-back bronze medals in the 100m at the world para athletics championships in 2023 and earlier this year.

The 27-year-old will now compete in the T47 long jump on Friday at 8pm (NZT).

Silver on 3.5 hours sleep

Stedman said after his race: "I only got three-and-a-hours sleep last night (following the long jump final) and I was worried about that but as I warmed up, I got a good feeling.

"I ran a good first half of the race and felt good around the bend and pushed it hard. With 50 metres to go I had nothing in the legs, I was trying to hold on and I almost tripped over a couple of times.

"To run 52.92 - a 0.44 PB is crazy. I knew I could run well today, but I didn't think that well given the sleep I had. I'm over the moon with that performance."

On winning silver he said: "It means a lot to me, especially as a lot of other athletes in the field ran well today. I had to run well to get the silver. This year I've improved my 400m PB by quite a bit. It is cool to see the hard work I've put in over the past three years pay off."

-Additional reporting RNZ and Star News