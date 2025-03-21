Title race, relegation battle set for dramatic end

All is to play for at the top and bottom of the two-day Metro cricket competition table with one round of matches to play.

Burnside leads the competition by 14 points over Lancaster Park as they chase a third consecutive two-day title, adding to their historic T20 triumph in December.

Hosting Old Boys Collegians in their final match, Burnside likely needs only first-innings points and strong batting and bowling bonuses to secure top spot.

However, if they fall short, an outright win may be required.

Lancaster Park, meanwhile, faces Sydenham away and must secure an outright win – preferably with bonus points winning by more than 100 runs or seven wickets – to stand any chance of overtaking Burnside.

Burnside are in commanding form, having dispatched East Shirley by an innings and 204 runs on Saturday.

Paceman Alex Tait was the star, taking eight wickets in the match and conceding just 10 runs from 23 overs.

At the other end of the points table, East Shirley need to pull off a massive win to try and leapfrog Riccarton and escape the threat of relegation.

Easts are last with 68.84 points in the overall standings – encompassing all three formats across the season – behind Riccarton on 88.76.

With an average of 20 points won for a standard outright win, Easts need to beat Heathcote by a big margin to earn bonus points on top of winning.

Riccarton, playing St Albans at home, is likely to earn at least three batting and bowling bonus points, making Easts’ task even tougher.

Matches start at 10.30am on Saturday.

Two-day points

Burnside 84.18; Lancaster Park 70.52; Sydenham 64.72; St Albans 60.07; Old Boys 54.33; Riccarton 52.76; Heathcote 50.99; East Shirley 47.84

Combined points (T20, one-day, two-day)

Burnside 157.18; Lancaster Park 154.52; Old Boys 133.33; St Albans 122.07; Sydenham 104.74; Heathcote 93.99; Riccarton 88.76; East Shirley 68.84