Crusaders favour experienced line-up to take on Drua

Willi Heinz comes in to start at halfback over youngster Noah Hotham who was substituted early in the second half in the 37-24 loss to the Waratahs last Saturday in Melbourne. Hotham misses out entirely this week.
The only other change to the run-on team sees Fijian winger Manasa Mataele start on home soil, replacing Macca Springer in the No 11 jersey.
The remainder of the starting 15 is the same, with first-five Taha Kemara retaining the No 10 jersey in the absence of Fergus Burke and Rivez Reihana after a nervy first start last week.
The bench has seen a big re-shuffle. Only lock Jamie Hannah and halfback Mitchell Drummond keep their places from the trip to Melbourne.
Lock Tahlor Cahill, first-five Riley Hohepa and midfielder Jone Rova – another born in Fiji – are all in line to make their Crusaders debuts if they get off the bench.
The red-and-blacks lost the corresponding fixture last year, 25-24, to the Drua in what would become a familiar sight – the Fijians tipping over visiting teams in the heat and humidity.
- Kick-off in Lautoka is at 2.05pm on Saturday