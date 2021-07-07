Sevu Reece oh so close to playing for Fiji

In a parallel universe, Sevu Reece could have been playing for Fiji against the All Blacks this weekend.

Actually, he could have been doing that in Dunedin on Saturday had he not decided to wait a little longer.

The 24-year-old All Black’s index finger and thumb were nearly touching when the winger explained how close he had come to playing for his native Fiji.

Reece was born and raised in Fiji but moved to New Zealand in 2014 and attended Hamilton Boys’ High School.

All Black winger Sevu Reece (right) shares a laugh with team-mates Richie Mo’unga (left) and Quinn Tupaea at Logan Park yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

He made his debut for Waikato in 2016 and was called into the Crusaders squad as cover late in 2018.

He made an instant impression during a stunning Super Rugby debut against the Chiefs in March the next year.

Reece cemented a spot on the right wing and went on to top the try-scoring charts with 15 tries.

It is the sort of form that gets you noticed.

"The head coach for Fiji was messaging me and it was just before the World Cup," Reece said.

"I was in a position where I didn’t know if I was going to make the All Blacks. He gave me a call and I was going to catch up.

"To be fair I was about this close to playing for Fiji."

There was perhaps an inch in it, judging by his hand gesture.

With all the talent in New Zealand, Reece was not convinced he would make the All Blacks 2019 World Cup squad and nearly jumped at the chance to play for Fiji.

"It was a really tough decision."

He figured he still had a few years and, if he continued to work hard, he could hopefully "crack the All Blacks".

"But it happened a lot faster for me. It is pretty special."

He grew up wanting to play rugby for Fiji, although watching the likes of Fijians Joe Rokocoko and Sitiveni Sivivatu play rugby for New Zealand was inspiring as well.

"Man, I want to be [like that] one day," Reece reflected.

"I’m proud to be Fijian. For me personally, it is going to be almost a dream come true if I get the opportunity to play on Saturday and play against some very close mates of mine that I grew up playing with."

The All Blacks are expected to make wholesale changes from the side that thrashed Tonga 102-0 at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night.

Will Jordan got the nod on the right wing for that game and scored five tries.

That will be a tough act to follow for Reece if he gets named on the right. And while he knows some of the Fijian players really well, he is not expecting they will do him any favours.

"I was joking to George Bower and Hoskins [Sotutu], the two other Fijians, that, man, if we do get the chance to play Fiji .th.. we will probably be a running target.

"I’m pretty sure everyone in this team has been watching the highlights on YouTube and will know what’s coming."

And by that he means a nice big Fijian hug — the sort of embrace that knocks you to the ground and leaves you short of breath.

