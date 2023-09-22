'Very special for our club': The rise of HSOB Light Bears

When High School Old Boys looked to field their first-ever under-85kg team last year, the goal was to go all the way.

A loss to eventual champions Southern Bushpigs in an extra-time thriller prevented the HSOB Light Bears from achieving the feat.

But the dream came true last Saturday when an electric Light Bears side defeated the Takapuna Bombers with a convincing 45-17 win in the National Club Cup final at North Harbour Stadium.

Captain Jarred Percival said it was a reward for the team’s “massive buy-in” to the campaign.

“Last year we talked about not wanting to be another number, we wanted to win the title,” he said.

Captain Jarred Percival is unable to hide his delight after claiming the National Club Cup title for the first time. Photo: Simon Harmer

While Takapuna competed in an organised under-85kg competition throughout the season, the Light Bears were a combination of premier, premier reserve, colts and classic grade players.

As a result, there were times throughout the campaign where some of the Light Bears were playing five games in two weeks.

“It was a massive workload,” Percival said.

“Everyone sees the end result, but it was a huge commitment from the players and management.

“If you were a colts player, you had four or five games of rugby in 14 or 15 days.”

Several of the Light Bears took the opportunity to play in positions unfamiliar to them with both hands, Percival added.

“We had about four guys who were forwards in the final are wingers, halfbacks or utility backs in their Saturday games.

“It started last year when we had no idea how to play under-85kg rugby and a few guys put their hands up and haven’t looked back.”

Ending the season with a national title was special for a lot of the team, who had endured heartbreaking losses in Metro finals earlier this year.

Halfback Taine Cordell flies over the tryline for the first try of the under-85kg National Club Cup final on Saturday. Photo: Simon Harmer

HSOB premiers went down to Marist Albion 31-26 in July before the club’s colts suffered a 31-24 loss to Shirley a month later.

Both games were an extra incentive for the Light Bears, who started Saturday’s match with obvious fire in their bellies.

Percival led from the front, kicking for territory several times in the opening quarter to ensure the Light Bears put Takapuna under pressure early.

A red card to Takapuna centre Nathan Archibald helped HSOB maintain momentum for the remainder of the first half, where at one point they led 26-0.

After the break, the Light Bears’ showcased their skills with some creativity on attack, while fullback George Coull continued to make frequent breaks.

Although the score closed to 33-12 in the 53rd minute, a try to wing Tom Anderson almost immediately after saw HSOB regain a 26-point lead.

Reserve wing Ben Scott ended the final on a high note for HSOB by dotting down with 10 seconds to go.

It was the first time many of the side’s younger players had won a title, Percival said.

“And to win arguably the biggest club competition in the country was very special for our club,” he added.

Fullback George Coull was a menace on attack in the Light Bears' 45-17 win. Photo: Simon Harmer

The former New Zealand AFL representative and Mid Canterbury player has featured in 160 premier games for HSOB, but Percival believes the weight-restricted title is one the best moments in his career.

“It’s a different game, it’s quite fast and we definitely saved our best to last,” he said.

“You don’t think it would be physical, but when you get 30 guys who are finally the biggest guys on the field, the confidence just goes up.”

High School Old Boys: 45 (Taine Cordell-Hull, George Coull 2, Jose De Sousa, Ryan McNulty, Tom Anderson, Ben Scott tries; Cordell-Hull 5 con)Takapuna Bombers: 17 (Luke Rutledge-Harding, Jordan Bolland, Matt O’Brien tries; Bolland con). HT: 33-7