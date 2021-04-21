Christchurch company develops wearable tech to help elite athletes

The Myovolt Back Recovery uses state of the art vibration to warm up, loosen and relax sore and stiff muscles. Photo: myovolt.com

A Christchurch-based company has created wearable technology to help elite athletes perform better and recover faster.

Myovolt's pads for backs, shoulders, arms and legs, deliver focal vibration treatment to promote circulation and stimulate nerves - and are designed to be comfortable to wear.

Steve Leftly is one of the brains behind it, along with long-term colleague Dr Dianne Jones.

The pair have also worked on controls for NASA spacesuits and so-called "hot pants" used by the British cycling team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Steve spoke to RNZ Kathryn Ryan about the technology and the wider application being explored for medical conditions: