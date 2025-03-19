'Exploding' pickle jars recalled by Kmart

Customers have been advised to stop using this product immediately. Photo: supplied

Kmart is recalling a brand of pickles in a glass jar it says can break or explode.

The recall applies to Anko products sold between February 2023 and the start of this March this year.

Kmart said the glass flip pickle jar could break when used to store certain fruit or vegetables in liquid.

"Fermented food stored in affected products can build up gas and cause the jar to explode or make the lid difficult to remove."

Customers were advised to stop using the product immediately and return it for a refund.

Kmart said there was a risk of serious injuries from lacerations if the jar exploded, or if the lid broke when being removed.

It said injuries had occurred.