Wednesday, 6 January 2021

'Holden station wagon of the skies': New commercial float plane arrives in Fiordland

    1. Canterbury
    2. Business

    Wings & Water owner Kylie Krippner proudly shows the new floatplane based in Te Anau. PHOTO:...
    Wings & Water owner Kylie Krippner proudly shows the new floatplane based in Te Anau. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    After almost three months of assembly work, Wings & Water’s new commercial float plane has arrived in Te Anau to extend the company’s flight options.

    Owner Kylie Krippner said it was the first time in 30 years Fiordland had had two floatplanes based in Southland.

    "People are loving to see the two planes there. It looks great," she said enthusiastically.

    She described it as the "equivalent of the Holden station wagon of the skies" — a sought-after G model 1979 Cessna 206.

    It was "slightly quieter" than the other one and as it was bigger was more comfortable to fly in rough weather.

    However, the company would continue to run the same numbers of flights, about 50 in a good week, as it had not applied for additional concessions from the Department of Conservation."

    "The numbers [this holiday] have been very up and down due to the weather.

    "But the good thing of having two planes is, for example, a couple of days ago I had one plane doing a long trip to Dusky Sound and I managed to take a small group who was in a hurry to fly around. We were able to take advantage of the situation."

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter