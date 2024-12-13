HVS Motors moving to online direct vehicle sales

A bold new approach from HVS Motors will see the South Island’s largest used import dealer moving to online direct vehicle sales.

With consumers increasingly transitioning to purchasing online, even businesses traditionally bound to physical sales are rapidly changing.

HVS Motors, which currently has locations throughout the South Island, is one of them. The reputable used vehicle dealer is migrating to online sales, with many benefits for their clientele, namely convenience and value. While it is a bold move in the New Zealand vehicle market, there’s a strong precedent in the United States, where Carvana has pioneered the idea and proven the model to be successful over the last decade.

Hamish Gardyne, of HVS Motor Group

With most car buyers already doing their selection legwork online, owner Hamish Gardyne believes the need for a physical yard is diminishing. “The car yard is simply now being used for a test drive for the vehicle that has already been selected online and to complete paperwork. By moving the paperwork online and the ability for the test drive from home there is enormous savings to be had for both us and the consumer. We estimate consumer savings of $1,000 simply by moving this process online.”

From early next year, customers will be able to do everything on the new website including purchasing, financing, and insuring the vehicle before having it delivered directly to their home, Gardyne explains. “It is a much more convenient and efficient way to purchase a vehicle.” There are still sales people available to assist with the process but only as the customer desires.

Vehicles can be comprehensively inspected online, with detailed, interactive, 360 degree photos inside and out. Detailed reporting of the inspection process will also be provided including items like wing mirror operation, air conditioning and tyre tread depths.

HSV Motors online store

Instead of offering traditional test drives the company will give a 7 day return policy. “This gives customers the opportunity to have an extended test drive and confirm it is the right vehicle for them.”

HVS Motors was launched 15 years ago, initially as an automotive workshop in Gore. Over the last decade it’s grown significantly to include retail branches in Christchurch, Timaru, Dunedin, Gore, and Invercargill. The retail branches in Gore and Timaru will continue to operate with physical yards. Each of the 5 regions will retain sales staff and servicing abilities to ensure a continuation of the straightforward customer experience.

An industry leading vehicle processing hub in Timaru is the central point of the operation. With 40 staff this one hectare site has been heavily invested in to create a highly efficient process from arrival to retail ready. Independent safety inspections, mechanical servicing, vehicle refinishing, grooming and extensive photography all happen onsite. Under the new online model, the bulk of the company’s inventory will be held in Timaru, with vehicles delivered direct to the purchaser’s home on the HVS car transporters.

Having sold over 22,000 cars over the last decade to their loyal customer base, HVS Motors is already a trusted household brand.

“Modern consumers are looking for simpler transactions,” Hamish says. “I think in time our sector will inevitably head more and more this way.”

For more information contact the team on 0800 487 682 or Quality Used Vehicles | HVS Limited | New Zealand NZ