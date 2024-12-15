Great day for New Zealand as they hold huge test lead

New Zealand's Mitchell Santner appeals successfully for a LBW decision to dismiss England's Ben Stokes on the second day of the third cricket test at Seddon Park in Hamilton today. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps have pulled out a special performance to gain the ascendancy on day two of the third cricket test in Hamilton, after ripping England's first innings apart.

The only blight on a great day for New Zealand was the loss of two wickets in the last half-hour of play, giving England some hope going into day three.

But the Black Caps hold a huge advantage, leading by 340 overall, after finishing the day on 136 for three in their second innings.

They had earlier blasted out England, who have already won the three-test series, for just 143 - with Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke and Mitchell Santner sharing the bowling honours for New Zealanders in hot weather at Seddon Park.

Their advantage includes having Kane Williamson, who scored his 38th test half-century, unbeaten on 50 and Rachin Ravindra (2 not out) at the crease tomorrow morning.

It was Williamson's sixth half-century at Seddon Park and he also surpassed 5000 test runs at home venues.

The Black Caps had tallied 347 in their first innings, with Santner, top-scoring with a fighting 76, the last man out in the morning session after he and Will O'Rourke added 32 runs on the Saturday stumps total.

New Zealand batter Will Young runs and England captain Ben Stokes watches during the second day of the third cricket test at Seddon Park in Hamilton today. Photo: Getty Images

The England openers had come out bolting in their first innings, whacking 31 off the three overs, including 16 off Tim Southee's opening over.

But Matt Henry struck in the fifth over, taking a sizzling low catch to dismiss Zac Crawley on 21, and then getting Ben Ducket lbw four balls later.

It was O'Rourke's turn after lunch, dismissing Jacob Bethell for 12 and then getting Harry Brook, New Zealand's nemesis in the first two tests, to edge one on to his stumps off the first ball he faced.

Ollie Pope avoided the hat-trick with the first ball of O'Rourke's next over, but off the last ball of the over, Joe Root edged a rearing delivery to Will Young in the gully.

Pope and Ben Stokes combined for 62, but Latham's decision to bring on Santner paid quick dividends, with Santner finding the edge of Pope's bat, while Stokes fell to the left arm spinner in the next over.

Santner and Henry shared the final three wickets, which fell in quick succession.

New Zealand had a lead of 204 as Tom Latham and Will Young headed out to bat. They lost Latham for 19 after he got an inside edge which hit the stumps, but Young and Kane Williamson went steadily about their work.

Young, following up on his first innings 42, looked comfortable making 60 before carelessly throwing his wicket away, the 11th time he has failed to convert a 50 into three figures. Will O'Rourke came out as night watcher but was dismissed quickly, with Ravindra then coming to the crease.