Unwanted gifts flood onto Trade Me

More than 4600 unwanted Christmas presents had been listed for sale on Trade Me by mid-morning on Boxing Day, with the online trading site saying it expects that number to climb.

A second-hand Epilady shaver, a ceramic unicorn pen holder and a banana taped to a wall were among those posted early.

The sales continue a heart-warming tradition for New Zealanders to hawk off gifts that have missed the mark, with some people (33.4 percent according to Trade Me) intending to donate the proceeds to charity.

Trade Me spokesperson Emma Bacon said New Zealanders had a "relaxed" approach to gift-giving, with just 3.3 percent of those surveyed saying they would be upset if their gift was on-sold.

The survey of more than 3600 Trade Me members, in November, also found:

46 percent admitted receiving at least one unwanted Christmas gift

Nearly three-quarters said they would act grateful for it anyway

24 percent planned to sell unwanted presents this year - up from 10 percent in 2022

"True to our laid-back nature, 73 percent of us said we'd pretend to like an unwanted gift, with only four percent brave enough to admit disappointment out loud," Bacon said.

Worst or weirdest gifts

Bacon said Trade Me members categorised wrinkle and pimple creams, nose hair clippers and gym memberships among the worst gifts received.

Others that "missed the mark" included a Christmas ham for a vegan family, chocolates for diabetics and petrol vouchers for someone without a car.

"Despite the oddball offerings, Kiwis showed a remarkable spirit of gratitude - from ceramic snails to creepy dolls - many appreciated the thought behind the gift, even if it didn't quite align with their taste or needs," Bacon said.

The gifts New Zealanders value

When it came to the best-received presents, New Zealanders valued "experiences". Vouchers for travel, concerts and massages topped the list, alongside gadgets, fishing gear and mountain bikes.

"But for many, the most valuable gifts weren't things money could buy. Kiwis felt time spent with loved ones, kai shared under the summer sun and heartfelt cards from tamariki all topped the list as the most treasured gifts," Bacon said.

"The survey reminds us that the festive season isn't just about what's under the tree, it's the time spent with whānau that makes this time of year special."

The duct-taped banana - believed to be a homage to the famous piece Comedian by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, which recently sold for $US6.2m ($NZD10.98m) - had a top bid of $14.50 by late morning on Boxing Day.

The seller described it as: "Unwanted Gift. Just not a big fan of yellow."

Boxing Day sales busy

Meanwhile, some shoppers said they were checking their bank accounts after indulging in Boxing Day sales.

Lower Hutt's Queensgate mall was heaving by midday, as people made the most of post-Christmas deals.

Shopper Emma said she was already lamenting the damage done to her wallet, but that she had scooped up some bargains.

"A lot of clothes - it's a weakness of mine. I also picked up some of my favourite skincare products, a handbag which was really good on sale so not that bad.

"I got given $320 for Christmas, and I spent all of it, so [I spent] at least that, and I also did put some of it on my card - but we're not going to talk about that."

Emma, who also works at a shop in Queensgate, said she was slightly dreading the start of her Boxing Day shift - describing the mall as "horrendously busy".