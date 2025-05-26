10,743 passengers ride the Peace Train

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The miniature train, gifted to Christchurch by Yusuf Islam following the 2019 terror attacks, operates on a loop through the Botanic Gardens.
The 2024/25 season started on September 1, 2024. Over 25 weekends, a total of 10,743 passengers rode the Peace Train.
“We were delighted to see an increase in numbers jumping aboard this year, which we partly put down to the new route we’ve designed for the electric train,” said Christchurch City Council parks programme and partnership manager Dr Roslyn Kerr.
“We’ve previously had trouble with the battery going flat quickly, but after changing the route from a gravel path to concrete, we found the issue was solved.”
The change has made the route slightly shorter, meaning more people can ride the train in the same amount of time each week.
The four carriages can fit four adults each, meaning there were over 600 runs throughout the season.
“We’re incredibly grateful to the 41 volunteers who keep the train running - we’re lucky to have such an enthusiast group, and we’re always looking for new recruits,” Dr Kerr says.
The Peace Train runs every Sunday from September to the end of April, between 10am and 1pm. The train leaves behind the kiosk in the Botanic Gardens and follows a loop around the Observatory Lawn and Cuningham House.
- Parks staff will undertake training for volunteer train operators in August for the 2025/26 season. To register your interest, click here.