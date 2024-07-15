$250k Lotto ticket sold at Church Corner supermarket

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Christchurch Lotto player has won $250,000 with a ticket bought from Woolworths Church Corner.
The Christchurch winner will share the $500,000 Strike prize with a person who bought their ticket from Woolworths Greymouth.
Lotto Powerball was not struck in Saturday night's draw, meaning it will roll over to $17 million on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, a person from Hastings who bought their ticket off MyLotto won $1m with Lotto Division One.
The winning numbers were 11, 19, 15, 31, 13, 38 and the bonus ball was 7. Powerball was 8.