28,000 'prohibited' heaters still a fire risk in NZ

A view of Serene S2068 bathroom heater from bottom up. The red arrow indicates the location of the sticker containing the model number. Photo: MBIE

People are being urged to check their bathrooms again to ensure they do not have a type of Serene heater that is a major fire risk.

A warning was issued in early January after two separate house fires in 24 hours in Christchurch were caused by the "prohibited" Serene bathroom heaters.

WorkSafe issued a ban on the sale and use of the Serene S2068 heaters in February 2024 due to safety concerns, such as overheating and a design flaw that makes it dangerous when left on for extended periods.

On Monday, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said it "is aware of approximately 28,000 Serene S2068 Heaters still in properties across the country, despite a compulsory recall and a prohibition to use".

The charred remains of a Serene bathroom heater after a house fire in Christchurch. Photo: Fenz

"Due to this, MBIE is launching a new campaign encouraging people to remove this heater," said MBIE spokesman Ian Caplin.

"So far, since the recall was announced last year, around 16,000 heaters have been decommissioned by electricians or returned to the store they were bought from.

"That’s a fantastic figure to see, knowing that 16,000 of our homes are safer, and a lot of that work is down to the committed electricians and suppliers working across the country to support this recall.

"However, we want to see that figure rise. We know over Christmas there were two fires because of these heaters, and as the heaters get older and the known issues inside them get worse, and as we get into colder months, we are likely to see more and more fires occur.

“Don’t let the next fire be in your home. We urge you to check your bathroom, your parents’ bathrooms, your rentals, your hotel or motel’s bathroom, wherever you find yourself. If you find a S2068 Serene Heater, turn it off, don’t use it, and contact the supplier it was bought from."

Caplin said MBIE has been working with stakeholders, such as Master Electricians, to improve the information available around the recall.

"It’s so important to check for these heaters," said Caplin.

A sticker showing the model number of Serene S2068 bathroom heater. The serial number of the model will vary between heaters. Photo: MBIE

"We have also discussed the recall with the Insurance Council who have advised that a fire that occurs from these heaters may not be covered by your home insurance if you do not act on the recall guidance, so keeping them in your homes not only risks lives, but your savings too.

"We've heard from our overseas counterparts that they only see around 20% of the products returned when a recall is issued.

"The fact that we have almost 37% returned really highlights the work being done, but also the need for more people to make sure they are checking their bathrooms."