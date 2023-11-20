$500k win for lucky Christchurch Lotto player

A lucky Lotto player from Christchurch is $500,000 better off after winning Lotto Strike Four.

The winning Strike ticket for Saturday night's draw was sold through MyLotto to the Christchurch player.

Meanwhile, an Auckland Lotto player claimed $1 million by winning First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Green & Grocery World in Auckland.

Thirteen players also won $18,797 each with Lotto Second Division.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold in Christchurch, Canterbury, Auckland, Tauranga, Waikato, Whanganui, Lower Hutt, Nelson, Greymouth, and Otago.

A lucky player from Nelson also scooped Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $34,322.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at New World Nelson City.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were 7, 11, 12, 27, 33, and 39. The bonus ball was 24 and powerball was 5.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and has rolled over to Wednesday when the jackpot will be $6 million.