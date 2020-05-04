Arrest made after police spot erratic driving

A 30-year-old motorist has been arrested after police spotted a vehicle being driving erratically at speed in Christchurch last night.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was on Springs Rd, Hornby, about 7.46pm on Sunday when officers spotted it being driven "erratically".

Police opted not to pursue the vehicle due to its speed, she said.

"There was a fleeing driver incident, which was initiated due to the manner of driving.

"It was abandoned in under a minute."

The vehicle was located about an hour later and a man was arrested.

"It appears enquiries led police to a property in Prebbleton and one person was taken into custody around 8.30pm."

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on May 8.