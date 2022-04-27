Award for New Brighton hot pools

He Puna Taimoana is open 10am to 7.30pm, seven days a week with a late night on Friday. Photo: Newsline

He Puna Taimoana hot pools in New Brighton has received a tourism business award.

The Christchurch City Council-owned and operated beachfront hot pools on Marine Pde have earned a Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Business Award.

Council head of recreation, sport and events Nigel Cox said the award recognises the best sustainable tourism businesses in New Zealand.

It is given to businesses which deliver exceptional customer experience and who are leading the way in making the New Zealand tourism industry a world class sustainable visitor destination.

Cox said it is a credit to the He Puna Taimoana team to receive the award after less than two years in operation.

"From the day the team welcomed the first visitors to He Puna Taimoana in May 2020, they have worked hard to ensure they provide a great customer experience," he said.

"The fact that people keep coming back to He Puna Taimoana time and time again is testimony to the effort the team has put into making sure that people feel welcome and enjoy themselves.

"A visit to He Puna Taimoana has become one of those ‘must do’ things for people visiting Christchurch.

"With our borders opening, we’re looking forward to welcoming more international visitors to He Puna Taimoana so they too can enjoy a beachfront soak in the hot pools."

The complex has five different pools at different temperatures, each designed to create its own unique experience. There is also a separate plunge pool, on-site café and other amenities to help make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

