Bid to find family members of Sunnyside patients buried in unmarked graves

Many who died in the former Sunnyside Hospital were interred in Sydenham Cemetery. Photo: CCC

Christchurch City Council wants to connect with family members of the hundreds of Sunnyside Hospital patients who died in care and were buried in unmarked graves.

The Royal Commission on Abuse in Care, established in 2018, found many people who had historically died in psychiatric care had been buried in unmarked plots.

Many who died in the former Sunnyside Hospital between the 1890s and the 1980s were interred in Sydenham Cemetery.

The exact number of unmarked graves in Sydenham is unknown but there is estimated to be in excess of 1000.

In response to the Royal Commission’s 2024 recommendations, the Government has set up a fund to help acknowledge these people.

The city council aims to access this funding to acknowledge these people in a manner that reflects the wishes of the affected families in the cemetery.

Council manager community parks Al Hardy wants to engage with the relatives of those buried in unmarked graves to establish their views on acknowledging their family members.

“We appreciate this is a sensitive matter and may be difficult for relatives of those buried in unmarked graves, but ultimately we aim to acknowledge these individuals and their lives in a meaningful way.”

Hardy said people who believe they may have a relative in an unmarked grave can also contact the city council and staff will assist in finding their location.