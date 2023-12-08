Body found in the Avon River

A body has been found in the Avon River in central Christchurch this morning. Photo: George Heard

A body has been found in the Avon River in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services raced to the city centre just before 11am on Friday.

The body was found in the river at the botanic gardens near North Hagley Park off Riccarton Ave.

Police have brought stretchers, gumboots and waders into the cordoned off area. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton

A large area has been cordoned off by police. Officers brought stretchers, gumboots and waders into the cordoned off area.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz), and St John have been called to the scene.

The body was found near Christchurch Hospital. Photo: George Heard

Fenz southern shift manager Bailey Wells said they received a request for assistance from St John about 10.50am.

Wells said a fire truck was assisting police and St John at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance after a body was located in the Avon River. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances.”