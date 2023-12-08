Body found in the Avon River

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A body has been found in the Avon River in Christchurch this morning.
Emergency services raced to the city centre just before 11am on Friday.
The body was found in the river at the botanic gardens near North Hagley Park off Riccarton Ave.
A large area has been cordoned off by police. Officers brought stretchers, gumboots and waders into the cordoned off area.
Police, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz), and St John have been called to the scene.
Fenz southern shift manager Bailey Wells said they received a request for assistance from St John about 10.50am.
Wells said a fire truck was assisting police and St John at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance after a body was located in the Avon River. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances.”