Book-hunters turn out in their hundreds

Hundreds of book-lovers descended on Pioneer Recreation and Sport Centre to grab a bargain on Friday morning.

Up to 60,000 books are on offer at Christchurch libraries' annual Big Bargain Book Sale which runs until Saturday.

Event manager Jane Hackett is expecting about 4000 people through the doors during the two-day event.

She said the book tables are constantly being restocked with new books to make sure no one misses out.

The money raised goes back into the libraries.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air