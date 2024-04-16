Bowling club marks major milestone

The Cashmere Bowling Club celebrated its 100th birthday over the weekend.

Past and present club members gathered to mark the centenary with a tournament and dinner on Saturday night.

The club on Christchurch's Port Hills was established in 1924. Back then only males were allowed on the green until women could join about 20 years later.

The Cashmere Hills Recreation Club in the early 1930s. Photo: File image

Greenkeeper and longest-serving member Stu Dalley said he has experienced some memorable occasions at the club over the years and some challenging ones too.

Dalley told The Press the ground lifted by about 80mm and a big crack opened up along the green during the 2011 earthquake.

He and others took on the "big job" of rebuilding the club.

Another challenge arose in 1939 when the tennis, croquet and bowls sections went their separate ways.

President Bryan Mackay said the centenary is “quite a milestone”.

“I imagine in the old days, if you didn't play bowls, you wouldn't be allowed in the door.”

Back then only white uniforms could be worn and men and women never mingled.

But now many young people are taking up bowling, Mackay said.

“Now there’s no rules for one or the other, everyone’s the same," he said.

Cashmere Bowling Club milestones over the past 100 years: