Boy breaks leg, waits an hour for ambulance

A mother is questioning if more medical support should be available at sports grounds after her 9-year-old son suffered two badly broken bones in his right leg.

A tackle gone wrong in an under-10s rugby league match on Saturday left Travis Dephoff in “traumatic” pain and waiting nearly an hour for an ambulance.

“You know kids, they don’t quite understand why an ambulance is taking as long as it is. He was just lying there in a lot of pain.

"The wait was quite traumatic,” his mum Bethany Jones said.

"The match between Riccarton Knights and Burnham Chevaliers at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub was cancelled after just 10min when Travis was injured.

Travis’ father called 111 at 11.40am while Jones and bystanders tried to keep him still and calm on the field where he fell.

The tibia and fibula bones in his right leg completely snapped when another player fell on top of him when they both went in for a tackle.

Jones said Travis was “very brave” while waiting but he struggled to remain conscious at points due to the pain.