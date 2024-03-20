Burnside to close after classrooms fail earthquake standards

Burnside High School. Photo: Google Maps

The South Island's biggest secondary school will be closed to students for the rest of the week after finding out two of its classroom blocks do not meet earthquake standards.

The Burnside High School board said on Wednesday afternoon in a notice to parents it had received draft detailed seismic assessments revealing "both buildings are below the minimum level of earthquake rating required under the New Build Standard".

Twenty-four classrooms - nearly a quarter of the Christchurch school's teaching spaces - are in the affected buildings, blocks I and J.

"Consequently, the whole school will close tomorrow Thursday March 21 and Friday March 22 to allow time to reconfigure the school and then reopen on Monday March 25 with new timetables and teaching locations," principal Scott Haines said.

"We appreciate that this is very short notice and will be disruptive for some families. Please accept our apologies for this. The school's priority is the safety of our students and staff."

Both blocks of classrooms only met 15 percent of the new standard, below the minimum 34 percent. Block I met 50 percent of the old standard in 2014, and Block J 57 percent.

The decision to close was the school's, not the ministry's.

"The Ministry of Education have said that I and J blocks could stay open in the short-term until our students and staff move to our new Pukehinau Block in July. However, based on the school's risk assessment and the wellbeing of staff and students we have made the decision to close I and J block while their future use is being decided."

For the final three weeks of the term, one year per day will be rostered home (except Year 9).

"When our students return from the term vacation at the start of Term 2 we will split the school day into two sessions - juniors will come earlier, with seniors coming later," the school said. "We know this will not work for all students and families and where there are problems or clashes, we will work with each student and their family/caregiver individually."

Normal timetables will resume when the Pukehinau Block opens in July.

"Our goal is to minimise disruption to student learning. We have very resilient students at Burnside, and we learnt many lessons during Covid about how to manage offsite and online learning."