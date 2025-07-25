Chatham Cup heritage strong motivation for United

Christchurch United striker Walter Leoru takes a shot during their 4-1 win over Selwyn United on Friday. PHOTO: THOMAS BIRD

The last time Christchurch United reached a Chatham Cup quarter-final, they went on to win the competition.

That was in 2023, when the team claimed their seventh title after beating Hamilton’s Melville United on penalties in the final.

Now, they’re back in the last eight and will host Auckland United on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s South Island v North Island, it’s Christchurch v Auckland,” said head coach Ryan Edwards.

“We’d love to have all the local Christchurch football community come down and support us.”

United’s seven cup titles are a record, which they share with University-Mount Wellington.

“One thing Slava (Meyn, United president) is really big on is history really matters at football clubs,” Edwards said.

“Looking back at the different people who have come through the club, won the Chatham Cup and what they’ve gone on to achieve – that inspires the future.”

United currently lead the Southern League after a 4-1 win over bottom-placed Selwyn United on Friday night.

They sit one point ahead of second-placed Cashmere Technical, who have played an extra game.

However, their hopes of winning every available trophy this season were dashed in last week’s English Cup semi-final, where they lost 10-9 on penalties to Nomads after a 2-2 draw.

Nomads will meet either Cashmere or Waimak United in the final in early September.