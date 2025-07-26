Westenra 'heartbroken' over friends' deaths in LA homicide

Kiwi singer Hayley Westenra singing with Thomas Deluca. Photo: Instagram/Hayley Westenra

Kiwi singer Hayley Westenra says she’s "completely heartbroken" after learning of the double homicide of her long-time friends American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the couple, both 70, were found dead with gunshot wounds on July 14, 2025, but their investigation found a radio call had been made about a possible burglary at their home four days earlier.

Police believe the couple returned home and were confronted by the suspect, who already gained entry. Police said a 22-year-old suspect has now been arrested and charged with murder.

In a message posted on social media, Westenra said she only found out the news of the death of her "surrogate aunty and uncle" this morning.

"They were the KINDEST of souls. I’d met Robin & Tom over 20 years ago through work and then we became lifelong friends," the 38-year-old said.

"I stayed with them many times including my last night in LA when I was escaping a very bad relationship (they likely saved my life)."

Westenra shared a video of her and Deluca performing Lovers Game, which she said Kaye wanted her to post when they had been messaging a few months ago.

Music superviser Robin Kaye attends The 7th Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors Awards on 16 February, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guild of Music Supervisors/AFP

She said she had written a number of songs with Deluca and they had also been meaning to do a proper release for Greener Lands, which she performed live at Carnegie Hall.

"I want people to remember them this way … bright, loyal & loving souls."

Born in Christchurch, Westenra rose to fame after she signed with Universal Records New Zealand at the age of 12 and released a self-titled album in 2001.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the American Idol series told ABC that Kaye had been with the TV show since 2009.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

Kaye also served as music supervisor on Lip Sync Battle, After the Sunset, The Singing Bee and Q’Viva!: The Chosen as well as multiple Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

Singer and musician Deluca released his own albums Down to the Wire (produced by James Guthrie, Pink Floyd) and Street Rock, and had composed songs for artists like Kid Rock, Micky Dolenz and Diesel.