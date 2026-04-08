Canterbury A&P Show to now be held from Wednesday to Friday

Photo: Supplied

The Canterbury A&P Show will return to its traditional Wednesday/Thursday/Friday schedule in November.

The Canterbury Agricultural and Pastoral Association board and general committee announced its decision today to restore the old Wednesday to Friday format that served the show for more than 160 consecutive years.

The change resolves a scheduling conflict that has affected the show under its Thursday to Saturday format over the past few years and reflects direct feedback from the farming community, rural exhibitors, and agricultural businesses.

With the show running from Wednesday to Friday, Canterbrians can now attend the show for three full days before the New Zealand Cup at Riccarton on Saturday.

"This is a return to our roots," said Canterbury A&P Association chairman Sir David Carter in a statement.

"Wednesday–Friday is the format that works for farmers, for competitors, and for the rural community that built this show.

"We listened to our exhibitors and our members, and we are acting on what they told us. That is what good governance looks like."

Said Canterbury A&P Show event director Geoff Bone: "When we build this Show around rural exhibitors and competitors, the urban audience gets something no other event can offer - a genuinely authentic rural experience to share with their kids. That’s what they come for. That’s what we have to protect."

The Canterbury A&P Show will be held on Wednesday, November 11, to Friday, November 13, 2026. Find out more at www.theshow.co.nz

-Allied Media