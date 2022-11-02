Canterbury University puts support services in place after death of student

The University of Canterbury has put support services in place, saying it understands one of its students has died but it is still waiting for confirmation from police.

Police were called to the scene of the "unexplained death" on Matipo St, Riccarton, at about 3.50am on Tuesday.

Stuff reported the young man was found unconscious, about 30m from a rental property, near the intersection of Elizabeth and Matipo Sts.

Part of the street was cordoned off yesterday while police examined the scene, and medical supplies were seen on the road near a police tent set up at the site.

In a statement, the university said support has been offered to those immediately impacted by the student's death.

Wider support is also in place for the university community, and students were urged to contact student care services, it said.

The university offered its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Stuff reported it understands the student crashed through a window at his Christchurch home before his death.

Efforts to save his life were in vain, Stuff reported.

A police officer on Matipo St where the student died yesterday. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

In a statement yesterday afternoon, police said they were aware of the deep sense of grief in the Christchurch community following the death.

"We know that people have questions about what has happened, and police are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to the death," police said.

"While the investigation is underway we're limited in what detail we can provide."

When there was more information to share, an update would be issued proactively, police said.

Peter Simmonds, chairman of the Middleton-Matipo Community Association, was at the police cordon on Tuesday.

There had been a recent rise in crime in the area and people were living in fear, he said.

Simmonds said he wanted to see a more visible police presence in the area.