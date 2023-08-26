Cathedral Square's facelift on track

Contractors are working on the next phase of a $3.6m revamp of Cathedral Square, on the southeast corner beside the Distinction Hotel and Spark building.

The work involves re-levelling the ground, re-laying paving and installing additional lighting and street furniture. The security camera network in the area is also being upgraded.

The whole project is due to be finished in time for the busy spring/summer season, with landscaping and paving work in other parts of the Square already completed.

The Christchurch City Council is hoping the completed works will entice more people back into the central city and re-establish it as the beating heart of Christchurch.

Meanwhile demolition work is set to begin next month, at the northwest corner of Cathedral Square. The first stage will see earthquake-damaged buildings surrounding the former Rydges Hotel demolished, with that work expected to be completed by April next year.

That will then trigger the next stage of works, which will see a major redevelopment of the vacant hotel and the surrounding area.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air