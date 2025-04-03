CBHS headmaster dismissed police concerns about incident - former detective

By Adam Burns

A headmaster dismissed police concerns about an incident at a Christchurch high school, a former detective has told the Employment Relations Authority.

Susan Mowat accused her former employer Christchurch Boys' High School of unfair dismissal in 2019.

Separately, she said the decile-10 state school accused her of leaking information to the media about the incident, which happened during her time at Christchurch Boys' but did not involve her.

Police investigated the matter, but further details were suppressed by the authority.

On Wednesday, during the third day of a hearing into Mowat's claims, former Detective Sergeant Daniel Isherwood told the authority the school headmaster Nic Hill was dismissive of police concerns.

"It wasn't taken very seriously," he said.

Isherwood said Christchurch Boys' High School's lawyer AJ Lodge Hill had "palmed off" the matter to a colleague.

Mowat claimed her departure from the school was the result of being targeted by Hill.

She alleged school board meeting minutes from 2019 had been fraudulently doctored.

The school's board chair Michael Singleton was due to give evidence on Wednesday afternoon, with Hill to follow on Thursday.

The hearing was due to finish on Friday.