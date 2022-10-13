Celebrating 50 years: Iconic fun run back from city to surf

It’s back to the future for Christchurch’s most iconic fun run.

The Les Mills City2Surf in March will start in the central city and wind its way to New Brighton, finishing at Rawhiti Domain.

It will be 50 years since the first Les Mills City2Surf, which has seen hundreds of thousands of Cantabrians take part over the decades.

Because of the damage the February 22, 2011, earthquake caused to the original route, the event was switched from starting at Pioneer Stadium to the finish at Ferrymead Historic Park.

Star Media regional manager Steve McCaughan said it was fantastic the City2Surf was returning to the central city out to the coast.

“After all these years it’s great to be going from city to surf again,” he said.

Starting at Latimer Square at 9am, the full 12km route includes the Otakaro Loop and Avonside Drive, continuing along New Brighton Rd and finishing at the City2Surf village at Rawhiti Domain.

For those who want to take part, but find the 12km distance too long, the shorter, 6km route starts at 10am at Avon Park, opposite Porritt Park in Avonside Drive, also finishing at Rawhiti Domain.

Fun run facts: • Since the start of City2Surf the distance participants will have covered is equal to 120 times around the world. • And they will have burnt off an estimated 188,730,000 calories. • The City2Surf is also a fundraiser. Since its inauguration the event has raised over $5 million in benefits for local charities.

In the early years, the event started from Cathedral Square and finished at New Brighton beach. After four years it finished at QE II Park, then in 2012, following the earthquakes, the finish line changed to the Ferrymead playing fields.

The event will mark the 50th year since the inauguration of the City2Surf in 1974, and it will be the 48th running of the event. McCaughan says the organisers are hoping to see 15,000 people taking part, making it the biggest event to date.

The naming sponsor for the 2023 City2Surf is again the Christchurch Les Mills fitness club.

Club manager Tevita Siulangapo, who describes himself as “a born-and-bred Christchurch boy” says he has always viewed the City2Surf event as an “integral part of mobilising the people of Otautahi”.

“So, having the opportunity to support such an iconic gathering through Les Mills makes me incredibly proud,” he said.

The Les Mills City2Surf in March will start in the central city and wind its way to New Brighton, finishing at Rawhiti Domain. Photo: Star News

While City2Surf is billed as a fun run, participants can complete the course by walking, jogging or even pushing the baby in a pram, however they wish, though many do treat it as a serious running event.

Groups of people can also enter as a team, and can book a team site at the finish line.

On reaching the finish, participants are invited to spend time at the new City2Surf village, with its live music, warm-down exercises and food stalls.

“We’re excited about the new village and the festive atmosphere it will create for everybody so we encourage them to stick around and enjoy it,” McCaughan says.

There will also be a prize pool. Every entry bib will have a unique number giving everyone the chance of their number being drawn to win a prize.

Entries open Saturday, October 15.

Fees: Adults (12+), $35; children (five to 11), $20. Both include bus fare to the starting point and from the finishing point. Children under five enter free.

Entries can be purchased online at the City2Surf website or from advertised outlets.

City2Surf sponsor ‘excited’ about the event returning



Tevita Siulangapo says the Les Mills fitness club can help with training programmes prior to the City2Surf. PHOTO: KAREN CASEY

Christchurch’s Les Mills Fitness Club is the naming sponsor of the 2023 Les Mills City2Surf. Club manager Tevita Siulangapo explains why.

“We pride ourselves as being a local world-class health club, and supporting the community, and this event was a big driver for us.

“Our team are incredibly excited to see the return of City2Surf, and want to help enable all runners with training programmes through the use of our world-class facility, experienced personal trainers, and group fitness classes.

“Christchurch was Les Mills New Zealand’s first purpose-built fitness club, with health and fitness offerings across four floors in the heart of Christchurch,” he says.

A membership with Les Mills Christchurch comes with a downstairs cycle studio and functional training area, two large group training studios, a dedicated women’s gym and main gym, shower, sauna and change areas, plus 145 member car parks for use while exercising.

“Before the end of 2022, we will be adding a world-class immersive cycling experience with the launch of The Trip,” Siulangapo said.

“Early 2023 will also see Les Mills Christchurch upgraded with a new hybrid-athletic studio to house our latest functional workout, Ceremony.”

Founded in Auckland in 1968 by Olympic athlete Les Mills senior, there are now 12 Les Mills clubs throughout New Zealand, from Auckland to Dunedin.

Prior to taking up his role as club manager for the Christchurch club, Siulangapo spent seven years overseas working in the health and fitness industry.