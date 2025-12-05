Chemical incident at Woolston daycare centre

St John said it was treating multiple patients after a chemical incident at the childcare centre. Photo: RNZ

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition from a childcare centre in Christchurch.

A parent told RNZ that three children have been affected by a chemical used to clean a slide at the centre today in the suburb of Woolston.

They did not know what the chemical was, and their child was not affected.

St John was notified at 1.13pm and confirmed it was treating multiple patients.

A spokesperson said many emergency vehicles were responding - 14 were at the scene including six ambulances, two rapid response units and three operations managers.

"Our crews are treating multiple patients, one of whom has been transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition."

An RNZ reporter saw a child being loaded into one of the ambulances.

Fire and Emergency NZ were alerted at 1.18pm and sent crews from Woolston and Christchurch City stations, including a hazmat unit as a precaution.

RNZ has approached the childcare centre, but staff refused to comment.