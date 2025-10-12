Sophie Barker takes Dunedin mayoralty

Sophie Barker has been told she has won the Dunedin mayoralty.

She sent a text message to the Otago Daily Times at 10 o’clock tonight, saying simply: "Just heard. It’s me."

Cr Barker had been clinging to a slim lead in the mayoralty race, just ahead of Andrew Simms.

The contest looked too close to call after about 85% of the votes had been counted on Saturday and less than an hour before the Otago Daily Times went to press tonight, the situation had not been updated. She had a lead of just 105 votes when more than 9000 votes were still to be counted.

Her lead was extended on the preliminary count by a healthy margin, she had heard tonight.

Cr Barker said she felt excited, relieved and "exhilarated at the opportunity" ahead of her.

Mr Simms said on Saturday he was disappointed not to secure the mayoralty.

Progress results showed Mr Simms was the top-polling Dunedin City Council candidate — a result he was "thrilled at".

It was clear for much of the weekend one-term mayor Jules Radich was out. However, he would return to the city council as a councillor.

Mr Radich finished fourth in the mayoral race and Cr Lee Vandervis was third.

Cr Barker said deputy mayor Cherry Lucas would keep her role.

"I've known Cherry for a very, very long time and I trust her implicitly," Cr Barker said.

Just over three years ago, Cr Barker was not certain she would stand again for council. A pep talk from her daughter, Charlotte, set her straight, she said.

Sophie Barker, who is set to be Dunedin’s next mayor, is particularly grateful for the support of her daughter, Charlotte. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Progress results had five incumbent councillors being swept out.

They were Andrew Whiley, Carmen Houlahan, Bill Acklin, Jim O’Malley and Kevin Gilbert.

Property developer Russell Lund and former Dunedin Hospital emergency department head Dr John Chambers will join the council.

Doug Hall was elected and the bolter on to the council was Benedict Ong.

Green Party candidate Mickey Treadwell had been sitting just outside the 14 council positions on progress results, but he made it in on the preliminary count.

In another key race in the South, Glyn Lewers lost the Queenstown Lakes mayoralty to John Glover.

Mr Glover’s goals included "starting the journey to restore trust and to help communities rather than hinder them".

New Dunedin councillor Andrew Simms relaxes at home today. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Change swept through the district council.

Progress results had five incumbent councillors missing out.

Jock Martin is the Clutha district’s new mayor, after he defeated outgoing deputy mayor Ken Payne.

Mr Martin replaces the long-serving Bryan Cadogan, who did not seek re-election.

Central Otago District Mayor Tamah Alley won by a landslide.

Humbled, thrilled and really excited was how Mrs Alley described being re-elected.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell won a second term.

He had a healthy majority over his sole challenger, businesswoman Nicky Davis.

"Three years ago, people voted for change, and now they've made a clear indication they are liking the momentum and heading in the same direction," Mr Bell said.

Former Waitaki District deputy mayor Melanie Tavendale will take over the top job from Gary Kircher, who did not seek re-election.

She defeated three other contenders for the role.

Progress results in Invercargill had Tom Campbell comfortably clear of his nearest rival, Alex Crackett.

Mr Campbell is set to take over the mayoral chains from Nobby Clark, who did not seek re-election.

In the Southland district, Rob Scott was re-elected as mayor, heading off a challenge from former mayor Gary Tong.

