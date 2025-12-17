Life sentence for Aranui shooting

James Holder appearing for sentencing. Photo: RNZ

A Christchurch man has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murder.

James Holder shot David Bridgwater outside a property in Aranui in January last year.

A jury rejected Holder's argument that he acted in self-defence.

Justice Lisa Preston sentenced Holder to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 11 years and nine months.

She told the court that Holder acted out of rage, then abandoned Bridgwater to die on the street.

Holder's partner Leanne Crighton, who pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice, has been sentenced to 16 months in jail.