Christchurch lockdown photos: Day 6

Lottie, Stella and Lulu get some fresh air with owner Mike Pero in Burnside Park. Photo: Fiona Ellis

Star News is your eyes on the streets of Christchurch during the lockdown.

Mike Pero was among the many Christchurch dog owners to hit the pavement with their best friends today.

Pero said he was taking advantage of the warm, spring-like weather during the sixth day of lockdown.

He stepped out with pets Lottie and Lulu for a walk, but took a buggy so he could push his third dog, Stella, who at 16 was getting on.

"When she gets tired, she doesn't have to walk," he said.

Robyn and eight-month-old Millie practice playing fetch. Photo: Fiona Ellis

Avonhead resident Robyn was also out in the sunshine to try and teach eight-month-old puppy Millie how to play fetch.

"She gets the ball, but she doesn't bring it back," she said.

Ronald and Dumpling go for a stroll in Avonhead Park. Photo: Fiona Ellis

Joel (left) and son Cohen pay a visit to Halswell Quarry with pooch Peyton. Photo: Fiona Ellis

Ilam residents John and Rebecca take Freddie for a wander down Clyde Rd. Photo: Fiona Ellis

Walking the dog on Barrington St, Somerfield. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Double trouble up on Sloan Tce, Cashmere. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Free dog treats were being given away at this house on Hollis Ave, Cashmere. Photo: Geoff Sloan