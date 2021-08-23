Christchurch lockdown photos: Day 6

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mike Pero was among the many Christchurch dog owners to hit the pavement with their best friends today.
Pero said he was taking advantage of the warm, spring-like weather during the sixth day of lockdown.
He stepped out with pets Lottie and Lulu for a walk, but took a buggy so he could push his third dog, Stella, who at 16 was getting on.
"When she gets tired, she doesn't have to walk," he said.
