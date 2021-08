Over the next couple of days, Star News can be your eyes in the streets of Christchurch during the lockdown. Here's a few shots of what was going on today... Main North Rd, Papanui. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A surprisingly quiet Pak 'n Save Northlands. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The Pages Rd Covid Testing Centre. Photo: Geoff Sloan

An empty car park at Rolleston Square. Photo: Fiona Ellis

Tennyson St, Rolleston. Photo: Fiona Ellis

A lone dog walker in central Rolleston. Photo: Fiona Ellis

A nearly empty Deans Ave during school pick-up hours. Photo: Samantha Mythen

Hagley Park Photo: Samantha Mythen

Canterbury University engineering students and Riccarton flatmates Ben Robertson (left), Sam Christian, Daniel Endersby and Hunter Dann enjoy a few cold ones in their bubble. Photo: Bea Gooding

Tauranga resident and landlord Brian Hamilton (left) is down in Christchurch to carry out maintenance at his Riccarton flat, where tenant Shaun Skilling resides. Hamilton said he's not sure how he'll get back home but is doing his best to get some work done in the meantime. Photo: Bea Gooding

The pedestrian crossing outside Wharenui School, with not a pupil, parent or teacher in sight. Photo: Bea Gooding

Essential workers, like those at PAK'n'SAVE Riccarton, keep the country going. Photo: Bea Gooding