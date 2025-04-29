Rakaia speed limit decision still to come

Photo: LDR

Rakaia's speed limit remains under the microscope while decisions have been made on the speeds for 49 state highway sections around New Zealand.

The NZ Transport Agency agreed to carry out consultation for Rakaia after a community outcry over plans to increase the speed limit from 50km/h to 70km/h.

Consultation on the Rakaia township speed limit on SH1 is open until May 14.

Meanwhile, consultation has been completed on 49 other state highway corridors, which has led to most locations returning to their previous higher speed limits.

That includes SH1 heading north from Rakaia, across the Rakaia River bridge to Weavers Road, increasing from 80km/h back to 100km/h.

The other sections in Canterbury were SH1 south of Woodened, SH1 south of Templeton, and SH1 south of Glenavy.

NZTA stated the speed limit reversals will be rolled out in monthly tranches, with all reversals to be in effect by July 1.

NZTA reported receiving over 21,500 submissions on the various speed limits.

From that feedback, NZTA said six locations “demonstrated majority public support” to remain at the lower speeds and the other 43 will return to their previous higher speed limits.

Rakaia township is one of 16 sections of state highway previously designated for an automatic speed reversal that is now undergoing a speed review process.

The process includes looking at technical, safety, cost and economic data, alongside consultation feedback, before being able to confirm the final speed limit.

“If the new speed reviews determine a lower speed should be confirmed, instead of the higher one set through the reversal process, this change will take place immediately after July 1,” NZTA said in a statement.

The Ashburton District Council wrote to the NZTA in February to strongly oppose the speed limit increase through Rakaia.

In the letter, Mayor Neil Brown requested the speed remain at 50km/h “to prioritise the safety and well-being of Rakaia residents as well as those who pass through the district”.

The Rakaia Community Association has also been vocal in its support to see the 50kph speed limit remain.

When it was set to be an automatic reversal, NZTA received lots of feedback and community interest on the proposed speed limits through Rakaia, including over 80 email submissions, which helped lead to the review taking place.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.