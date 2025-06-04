Bottle shops caught selling alcohol to minors

Photo: Getty Images

Eleven bottle shops and stores across Auckland have been caught selling booze to under-18s in the past year.

Black Bull Northcote, Simply Fresh in Hillcrest, Glengarry Ellerslie, Brew Royal Oak, Bottle O Mount Smart, Grand Food Mart in Orewa, Kowhai Liquor Centre at Warkworth, Wine and Spirits in Flat Bush, Forrest Hill Liquor Centre, Favona Liquor Wholesale and Unsworth Liquor - had their licences to sell alcohol suspended briefly for breaching the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012.

The stores were caught during several controlled purchase operations conducted by Auckland Council's Alcohol Licensing Unit, police and the Auckland Regional Public Health Service, from last May to date.

Auckland Council manager of licensing and environmental health Mervyn Chetty said there were clear expectations that anyone granted an alcohol licence will follow the rules.

"Selling alcohol to a minor is against the law," Chetty said.

"It puts young people at serious risk of alcohol related harm including injuries and accidents."

Glengarry Ellerslie, Brew Royal Oak, Kowhai Liquor Centre, Black Bull Northcote, Wine and Spirits, Forrest Hill Liquor Centre, Favona Liquor Wholesale and Unsworth Liquor were suspended for 48 hours.

Bottle O Mt Smart was suspended for 72 hours in March, while Simply Fresh in Hillcrest and Grand Food Mart in Orewa were handed seven-day suspensions in April and January respectively.

Another off-licence, Good to Go in the central district, was suspended for 21 days for a series of breaches.

The store had no manager on duty, failed to give notice of manager appointments, had unauthorised sale, and sold RTDs at a grocery.

The suspensions have all been completed, Chetty said.

Controlled purchase operations are conducted to test compliance with laws against selling alcohol to minors.

"As all licence holders will know, suspensions are put in place for first-time offenders, however repeat offences may carry greater penalties which are set out in the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act," Chetty said.

"Every alcohol licence comes with rules and conditions to support the sale and supply of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, which will help reduce alcohol related harm."

The suspensions were handed out by the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority (ARLA).

- Torika Tokalau, Local democracy reporter

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.